DaniLeigh & Chris Brown Are A Dancing Duo In "Easy (Remix)" Video

DaniLeigh & Chris Brown show off their moves in the "Easy (Remix)" video.

DaniLeigh unveiled the visuals for the budding single "Easy (Remix)" featuring Chris Brown and it is sublime. Considering the two are both skilled dancers, a video attesting to it was evidently the best move here. In the video shared, we see both Dani and Chris in a loving situation, sharing some intimate moments as they dance together. To add to the video's #RelationshipGoals vibes, the two are dressed alike and even coin a unique dance which fits the song's infectious charm. The slow and steady track has already worked its way into our hearts as the summer's couple bop, but the video gives off even more relationship vibes. Watch as both Chris Brown and DaniLeigh sway throughout the video altogether while retaining undeniable chemistry.

DaniLeigh dropped her debut album, The Plan, in December of last year. The body of work featured a slew of notable names which includes YBN Nahmir, YG, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby. Ever since the release of her catchy hit-single "Lil Bebe," she's been making her name for herself in the R&B realm.