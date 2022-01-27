DaniLeigh and DaBaby's relationship was always filled with controversy-- from the "Yellow Bone" nonsense to the dramatic Instagram Live when Baby kicked Dani out of his house. The two rappers seemingly steer clear of one another these days on social media, aside from their co-parenting assignment.

On Thursday, Dani shared an adorable new photo of her daughter with DaBaby and fans immediately pointed out how much the baby girl looks like a mash-up of both of their faces. Many of the comments from fans were positive but Dani ended up spotting one from somebody that clearly doesn't like her very much, saying that they haven't forgotten that "her family didn't accept the baby," as DaBaby suggested last year.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Y’all don’t even know her, and she don’t even know y’all. She never seen y’all a day in her life, shawty’s mama ain’t even met her grandbaby yet," said DaBaby back in November 2021, which is seemingly where the commenter got their information.

"@tsunamistevie this is false, u don't know my life," responded DaniLeigh. "My family is everything to me and for my baby. Erase this 'narrative' please and Thank u."

Contrary to what DaBaby has alleged, Dani's family has shown to be very supportive of the 27-year-old first-time mother. Her mom, Vicky Curiel, posted a cute picture of her granddaughter on Christmas Day, saying, "My precious perfect princess with her 1st Christmas outfit from her Nona. I love you to the mood & back my love."

Let us know what you think of this story in the comments.



