It's been almost a decade since the last Harry Potter film was released, but many fans are still clinging on to hope that Daniel Radcliffe will suit up in rounded glasses and a bolt scar on his forehead to play the titular character once again. Sorry Potterverse patrons, but it doesn't look like your king is interested in sitting on the throne anytime soon.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

While sitting down with Variety to promote his new thriller Escape From Pretoria, Radcliffe made it perfectly clear that he wouldn't be revisiting the franchise or any future spinoffs. Well, not yet anyway. "I don’t think so," Daniel said, although giving a slightly optimistic follow-up by stating, "I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do." Speaking on the Potter prequel spinoff series Fantastic Beasts, which takes place decades before the first film, Radcliffe says, "I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance."

Do you see Daniel Radcliffe having a change of heart and returning to the Harry Potter series in the future, or should we leave him, Hermione and the Half-Blood Prince in the past? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.