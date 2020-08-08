Fred Hampton was only 21 years old when he was murder by police. Chicago police raided his residence and fatally shot him while he slept with his girlfriend, Deborah, who was nine months pregnant with their son at the time. His legacy is forever etched into history, and now Warner Bros. is bringing the world a movie about the revolutionary leader.

The film was originally called Jesus Was My Homeboy, but a last minute change dubbed the film Judas and the Black Messiah. Daniel Kaluuya stars as Fred Hampton, who was the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as William O'Neal, the man who infiltrated the Black Panthers as a snitch for the FBI, leading to Hampton's death. Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler produced the film, which is directed by Shaka King. Kaluuya and Stanfield last worked together on Get Out, and by the looks of it, Judas and the Black Messiah will be just as big for the culture.

The trailer shows Hampton building a revolution, while O'Neal struggles with the authorities in an effort to get himself out of a tough spot. Kaluuuya looks riveting as Hampton, and early talks in Hollywood are already suggesting an Oscar nod. Check out the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah below.