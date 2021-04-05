Daniel Kaluuya is a boss. The Judas and the Black Messiah star just took home the Golden Globe for his role as Chairman Fred Hampton. Of course, that would be it is an opportune moment to host Saturday Night Live. Kaluuya did just that this past weekend, and he delighted viewers with a hilarious opening monologue.

"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no. He's not Black. He's British.' I'm here to reassure you that I'm Black, and I'm British," Kaluuya started off his monologue. He then threw in a timely joke about the royal family, who were outed a racist by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like," he joked.

Kaluuya then continued on to compare British racism and American racism, in order to determine which one was worse. "Let me put it this way. British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kinds of racisms. That's why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston," Kaluuya joked. The actor went on to joke about his Golden Globe muted moment, and more. Check out his entire monologue below and share a few laughs with your friends!