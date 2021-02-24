It's Judas and The Black Messiah season and we've been hearing much more from, and about, the film's stars. The Black Panther biographical drama has received global praise as viewers believe that we have an Academy Awards contender on our hands, and it's another hit film in the bucket for Daniel Kaluuya. He stars as assassinated Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, but during a recent interview, he revisited the breakout role that made him a household name in Jordan Peele's Get Out.

He may have brilliantly starred in the 2017 film, but according to Kaluuya, there was a reason he was absent from the movie's world premiere at the coveted Sundance Film Festival. “On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting ‘[Black] Panther,’” explained the actor. “I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited.”

“So I was just in my bed—someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well,'" he added, laughing away the awkwardness of the situation. He explained "that's the industry," before stating, “You don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.” There's no love lost about the incident because it's been recently reported that Kaluuya and Keke Palmer are slated to star in Peele's forthcoming, yet undisclosed project.

