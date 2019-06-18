The New York Giants shocked the football world in April when they drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the draft. It was a decision that had Giants fans upset with a management team that has been running the team into the ground since they won their last Super Bowl. Jones hasn't even played a single game in the NFL and fans are already fed up with him. New York fans got to voice their displeasure at Jones when he appeared at a Yankees game last night. When fans found out he was at Yankee Stadium, the place erupted in boos which is just salt in the wound based on the reaction he got all the way back in April.

There is a pretty good chance that the fans who were booing are Jets fans, but it wouldn't be surprising if there were quite a few Giants fans in there too. Jones wasn't a first-round talent and when he was drafted so early, it came as a huge shock, even to some of the other franchises in the league.

Fans should give Jones a bit of a break though. He has plenty of time to prove himself and if he can start putting some winning seasons together, the Giants fan base will certainly embrace him.