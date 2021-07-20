We can't imagine what the loved ones of Frankie Lons are experiencing today. Hours ago, we reported that the reality star mother to Keyshia Cole passed away, and the internet swarmed to send kind thoughts and words to the singer as well as Frankie's family and friends. It has been reported that Lons died from an overdose on her birthday, marking a tragic ending on a celebratory day.

Frankie Lons had been outspoken about her recovery from substance abuse after struggling with addiction for decades. Back in January, Keyshia shared that her mom was checking into a rehabilitation center and by March, she was offering an update on Frankie's recovery. Fans worldwide were hoping for a different outcome from this story as they shared messages of support.



Ray Tamarra / Contributor / Getty Images

Although they're divorced and haven't been together for years, former NBA star Daniel "Booby" Gibson shared a touching message about his ex-mother-in-law after receiving the news about her death.

"Frank the Bank [shout emoji] i love u forever. from day 1 you showed me love," Gibson wrote on Instagram. "I mean after you roasted my big ass shoes lol it wasn’t never a day we saw each other we weren’t laughing bout sum’n. thankful i got to share some real time wit someone real as you.. legends never die & you deflee that in my eyes. [pleading emoji][praying hands emoji] #FlyHighFrankie."

We continue to send our heartfelt condolences to Keyshia Cole and her loved ones. Check out Gibson's post below.