Daniel Craig got candid about his life and legacy as one of the world's most coveted action-film stars, James Bond. The English actor originally took the helm of one of the longest-running film franchises following Pierce Bronsan's departure from the series following 2002's Die Another Day. Craig began his run as the overtly polished MI6 agent beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and following it with films Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). Now, the 52-year-old is ending his tenure as James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die (2020), which is currently being postponed due to the severity of the coronavirus.

Daniel Craig sat down with GQ Magazine's very own Sam Knight for the publication's first-ever United States and British co-produced cover story between the two relative GQ entities. During the interview, the professionally-trained thespian revealed that he was originally reluctant to take on the role of James Bond, due to his desire to retain his anonymity. Craig states:

"It was genuinely like, 'My life is going to get fucked if I do this' . . . It was literally like, 'Fuck off. I don't fucking want this. How dare you? How dare you offer this to me?'"

The Knives Out actor later revealed his hesitance was nothing but a defense mechanism and felt that the studio's offer to him was "ludicrous." After accepting the role, Craig began to intensely study the character, reading all of Ian Fleming's book about the MI6 agent and relating to him. Craig believes that James Bond is actually a "really f*cking dark" character despite his caricature presented in the films. Craig continued:

"I think it's more interesting. I know we can’t have him having amphetamine and speed and doing all these things. But inside, I know I'm doing that. And I wanted to inform the part and say that’s what he is. He's kind of a f*ckup. Because this job would f*ck you up."

After 2015's Spectre, Daniel Craig was prepared to leave the franchise stating he felt "really physically low." His unwillingness to participate in the franchise caused the five-year wait between Spectre and the upcoming Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die. However, after he convinced the studio to let him be more hands-on in the writing process and add Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the production team, he agreed to do one last 007 film. Daniel Craig told GQ:

"I don't think I would have been [okay] if I'd done the last film and that had been it. But this, I'm like…Let's go. Let's get on with it. I'm fine."

The hardcopy of GQ's 2020 April issue will be available for purchase on March 17. Daniel Craig's full interview with the publication can be read, here. With that said, check out the official trailer for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig in the video provided below.