Daniel Cormier has become a very solid UFC commentator since retiring from the sport, and he can always be heard giving his opinion on the latest UFC broadcast. Recently, however, Cormier was criticized by Justin Gaethje for being way too biased. Throughout the match between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker, Cormier was clearly favoring Islam, who just so happens to be a part of Cormier's training team. Gaethje felt like Cormier's judgment was clouded as a result, which ultimately led to the criticism.

Recently, Cormier addressed these criticisms on Vover Podcasts, where he noted that he only appeared to be biased because Makhachev was winning the fight with ease. The one-sided nature of the matchup had Cormier talking a certain way, and that it had nothing to do with being biased. Cormier also said that he would have called the fight the same no matter who was participating.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

“How could I be biased to Islam? What could I have possibly said positive about Dan Hooker in that fight? There is no bias whenever a fight is clearly on one side,” Cormier said. “I think it’s absurd. I don’t agree at all. I have called Khabib’s fights, Luke Rockhold, Deron Winn, Islam Makhachev, I’ve called all of their fights and I feel like I have done their opponents justice. I go out of my way to make sure that we do their opponents justice. I’m a professional and for as much as I love my teammates, I understand the difference to separate myself from that.”

Cormier seems to also believe that the criticism is a good thing as it is indicative of the fact that he is doing a good enough job to be criticized in the first place. While Gaethje might not accept this answer, you have to appreciate Cormier for at least addressing what's going on.