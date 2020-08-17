Daniel Cormier is considered to be one of the biggest legends in UFC heavyweight history. On Saturday, he lost to Stipe Miocic in their trilogy fight, which saw Miocic retain the heavyweight title while also winning their lifetime series, 2-1. Following the fight, Cormier was understandably upset about the loss and while speaking to Joe Rogan, noted that he would probably be retiring as he only wants to go after title fights, which aren't in the cards now.

Today, Cormier pretty well confirmed his retirement as he took to Instagram with an emotional message to his fans. Throughout the post, he thanks Dana White and the UFC while also congratulating Miocic on a phenomenal run.

Per Cormier:

"Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ‘em a show everytime. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?"

While this is surely a sad day for Cormier fans, it's only the beginning of things to come as far as his post-fighting career is concerned.