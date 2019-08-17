Daniel Cormier is a legend in MMA and this weekend, he will be fighting against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. Cormier is favored to win the heavyweight bout and another win would cement his legacy as one of the best ever. During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, Cormier spoke about his upcoming fight and also revealed who he believes is the strongest person he has ever faced. Interestingly enough, Cormier opted to mention a fighter he has trained with as opposed to someone he has actually fought in a real match.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was Cormier's immediate answer and has he explained, the two are actually good friends and train together at the American Kickboxing Academy.