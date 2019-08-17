Cormier's answer shouldn't be too much of a surprise.
Daniel Cormier is a legend in MMA and this weekend, he will be fighting against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. Cormier is favored to win the heavyweight bout and another win would cement his legacy as one of the best ever. During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, Cormier spoke about his upcoming fight and also revealed who he believes is the strongest person he has ever faced. Interestingly enough, Cormier opted to mention a fighter he has trained with as opposed to someone he has actually fought in a real match.
Khabib Nurmagomedov was Cormier's immediate answer and has he explained, the two are actually good friends and train together at the American Kickboxing Academy.
"The other day we started to grapple, and Khabib jumped on top of me. And, I'm like okay, I'm just gonna get up when I want to, but that is not the case," Cormier said. "He is literally the strongest person I may have ever felt."
Cormier is much heavier than Khabib but as the heavyweight fighter described, Normagomedov is a talented individual who knows exactly how to use his size to his advantage.
"It was amazing to me to think a guy that weights 175, 180 pounds, was able to do that to me. It's positional control, it's strength. He's a phenomenal athlete, man," Cormier said. "And, just one of the greatest stars mixed martial arts has ever seen."
Needless to say, don't get in the Octagon with Khabib, no matter how big you are.