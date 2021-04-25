Following his big win against Ben Askren, Jake Paul could be found talking a big game, which is certainly nothing new for the fighter. UFC personalities like Daniel Cormier immediately expressed some skepticism over the fight and since then, Paul has been as disrespectful as humanly possible. He recently went on his brother's podcast and called Cormier a "fat ass" while also stating that he would knock him out in a fight.

On Saturday night, Paul was in attendance at UFC 261 where Cormier was doing some color commentary for the broadcast. That's when Cormier confronted Paul and the two had some strong words for one another. After "Fuck Jake Paul" chants began to ring through the arena, Cormier revealed what he told Paul during their confrontation.

Daniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul At UFC 261

“I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me,” Cormier said. “Cause I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap [him]. I don’t play those games, Joe [Rogan].”

While it's highly unlikely that these two would ever get into a fight with one another, there is no denying that there is some bad blood here. Of course, Cormier is retired right now, so we're sure he would much rather just chill out and focus on bigger and better things.