Daniel Cormier is a legend in the UFC although, over the past couple of years, it has been clear that he was nearing the end of an illustrious career. Months ago, Cormier lost a fight to Stipe Miocic, which game Miocic the heavyweight championship. It was their second fight and with the series tied 1-1, it only made sense for Dana White to set up a trilogy fight to decide the heavyweight champion, once and for all. In the end, Miocic came out on top as he won by unanimous decision after going all five rounds.

Following the fight, Cormier spoke to Joe Rogan about his career and what's next. As Cormier explained, he is only interested in title fights and since he's lost two in a row, he doesn't think that would be in the cards. With this in mind, Cormier believes it's time for himself to retire.

White reflected on Cormier's career noting he has had an amazing run and that he's one of the best heavyweight champions in UFC history. Obviously, these are some well-deserved words for a fighter who has given it his all.

Following the fight, Cormier went to the hospital after a Miocic eye poke left him partially blind during the fight. While Cormier noted that it made it almost impossible to perform well, he accepted the result regardless.