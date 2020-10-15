To call the criticism that Daniel Cameron has received "intense" would be an understatement. Kentucky's Attorney General has become a target of naysayers over his activities related to the Breonna Taylor case, including recent accusations that he failed to appropriately present facts to the grand jury. For months, there have been marches in Kentucky and beyond calling for justice, and some have even landed on Cameron's doorstep as protesters have camped out in front of his home. Things have intensified in recent weeks after Cameron announced that there wouldn't be charges made against any of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death and that only one would receive minor charges for endangering her neighbors.

According to CNN, Daniel Cameron will move about with his armed security guards until the end of the year. His office reportedly stated that Cameron and his loved ones have been subject to threats on their lives, so it is necessary for them to be protected. The publication also reported that Cameron's office also said there were "several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General's health, welfare, and, safety."

"Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family," the Kentucky Attorney General's office told CNN. "The Attorney General's protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security."

[via]