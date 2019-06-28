Daniel Caesar's "CASE STUDY 01" Features Brandy, Pharrell, & John Mayer

In the hype of Friday's hip hop releases including Chris Brown's Indigo and Mustard's Perfect Ten, singer Daniel Caesar delivers his R&B album CASE STUDY 01. Just a few months ago, Caesar found himself at the center of controversy after a video circulated online where he called out black people for being mean to his friend YesJulz who had been accused of being a "culture vulture." Many didn't appreciate his comments, but he soon issued an apology. "I expressed my opinion in a very pretentious...I was talking down to you guys," he said. "I apologize for how I expressed my idea because that is where I went wrong. I believe in what I said. A real man can admit when he’s wrong. I can admit when I’m wrong."

Since that time, Caesar has kept himself away from social media scandals and has pretty much laid low as he's crafted his latest project. Controversies aside, CASE STUDY 01 is a calming record that can be played from beginning to end as its laid back, unwinding vibe is captivating. Caesar brings in a handful of features with some recognizable names including Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. ENTROPY

2. CYANIDE

3. LOVE AGAIN ft. Brandy

4. FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK ft. Pharrell Williams

5. OPEN UP

6. RESTORE THE FEELING ft. Sean Leon, Jacob Collier

7. SUPERPOSITION ft. John Mayer

8. TOO DEEP TO TURN BACK

9. COMPLEXITIES

10. ARE YOU OK?