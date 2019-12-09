Daniel Caesar and Jacob Collier Craft Absolute Magic On "Time Alone WIth You"

Jacob Collier is currently hot off two GRAMMY nominations: Best Arrangement (Instruments and Vocals) for “All Night Long” and Best Arrangement (Instrumental or A Cappella) for his rework of “Moon River” which took him over 5,000 vocal takes to complete.

Such exhaustive dedication to this craft is perhaps best exemplified to novel ears in the form of the English singer-songwriter's recent collaboration with Daniel Caesar on "Time Alone WIth You.

The creation is sonic euphoria personified and makes for one of the year's most thoughtfully crafted cuts of the year, finding an equal match in the song's most recent music video that finds Daniel's quieted musings in perfect balance with the eccentric and tantalizing arrangments of Collier.

Dig in below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a beautiful Sunday evening

And when you see that little moon

You know I'm gonna let it shine on you

Open up the sky, and let the groove fall out