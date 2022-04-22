Daniel Caesar & BADBADNOTGOOD Collaborate On New Single, "Please Do Not Lean"

After debuting "Please Do Not Lean," during weekend one of Coachella, Canadian crooner Daniel Caesar has officially shared the four-minute-long song, featuring instrumental bang BADBADNOTGOOD, to streaming services for your listening pleasure.

According to a press release, the latest release is the first single from Caesar's highly anticipated third studio album, following 2019's Case Study 01, which saw appearances from the likes of John Mayer, Pharrell, and John Mayer.

"'Please Do Not Lean’ represents a deeper understanding of myself and acknowledging the responsibilities I currently hold, respecting them and knowing my limits of when I can take on more," the "Who Hurt You?" singer revealed in a statement. "This is an introduction to the sound and tone of the next chapter in my career."

Last weekend, Caesar brought out his good pal Justin Bieber to perform "Peaches" during his first Coachella set – read more about that here, and let us know if you're looking forward to the R&B star's upcoming album in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sex in the air, deep in despair

Could you please act like you're unaware?

But we both know I'm just a dog chasin' his bone

Please understand, I'm just a man that's nearly figured out his master plan

Just stick around and you gon' see

I'm worth every pound