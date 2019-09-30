Daniel Caesar Adds Koffee To The "CYANIDE" Remix

Daniel Caesar is expected to be the official wedding singer at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding this week so his name will be all over the news in due time. The Canadian crooner has already become a huge presence in the R&B world but the extra exposure will surely give his latest record a boost in the streaming department. Before he even hits the stage to serenade the married couple though, Caesar is making sure to bless his fans with some new tunes to start off the week.

Dropping a remix to his standout single "CYANIDE," the soulful singer recruited rising star Koffee for the re-issue and she sounds right at home. The Jamaican vibe of the song suits her style perfectly and when she comes in for the second verse, her vocals are highly welcome. As always, DC sounds incredible on the record.

What do you think of the remix? Do you prefer it to the original?

Quotable Lyrics:

I love dominantly

You make me weak, make me thirsty for release

Wan', come compliment me

Then become my enemy

Cop a flight to Paris, low key

It's you, baby girl, I'm tryna to breed, please

Baby, try to understand me

I'm not a monster, I'm just a man with needs