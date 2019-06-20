She became a worldwide phenomenon years ago following her "cash me outside" stint on Dr. Phil, and although she's still in her teens, Danielle Bregoli is an international superstar. She used her viral publicity to help shape her rap career and she performs for fans all over the globe. However, her brash, often unhinged attitude continues to cause her trouble, as she recently experienced because of a tweet.

Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, was tweeted a message in Arabic. The rapper responded, "Why yes, I do like McDonald's fries. They be tasting good as f*** sometimes. I appreciate u asking bich. Much love." Unbeknownst to Bregoli, the person tweeting her was a popular marathon runner who was saying that the public should boycott the artist because he believed that she was a supporter of Israel.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Promoters of her upcoming show in Jordan didn't find humor in her response, so they canceled the July 8 event. TMZ caught up with Bregoli as she made her way through Los Angeles International Airport and asked her if in the future she would be more careful of what she tweets. "No," she said. "I don't know why they were so sensitive to that. It was something about McDonald's. I don't even know what to say about that. They said something [and] I didn't understand it, so I was just [joking back]."

She also said that she has no problem performing in Jordan if she's asked to come back. "I'll go anywhere I'm making money at," she said. "I'm not gonna go to kiss ass though." The cameraman then asked her if she would perform in Russia, China, or the West Bank—all controversial areas of the world—and Bregoli said yes. Well, she admitted to not knowing where the West Bank was but she said she would still perform there.