The shock of what occurred on the set of Rust may have slightly subsided, but behind the scenes, investigators continue to pour over evidence as they piece together how such a tragedy could happen. We have continued to keep you updated on the twists and turns of this story as the public mourns the untimely death of Rust's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

Fingers have been pointed in all directions as people attempt to place blame. For some unknown reason, real live rounds were placed in prop guns instead of dummy rounds, causing chaos, injury, and death.

The film's armorer who was in charge of the weapons on set has denied culpability and stated through her representative that she is just as stunned as everyone else. Because star and producer Alec Baldwin was the person who pulled the trigger, the acclaimed actor has faced backlash from people calling him a killer or murderer. He has responded by expressing grief and sadness, and it was reported that Hutchins's husband won't reportedly name Baldwin as the person at fault.

Alec's equally as famous brother Daniel Baldwin recently sat down with the Domenick Nati Show and offered his take on his sibling's scandal.



"Alec has no blame in this at all. The armorer is responsible for the weapons. The actor is an idiot," said Daniel. "The protocol exonerates Alec of any responsibility at all. The first AD should have witnessed an empty weapon being handed to him or fired the gun himself. I don't know what caused him to announce 'cold weapon' on set. That announcement alone exonerates Alec of any wrongdoing or any responsibility."

"The initial buck stops with the armorer," Baldwin said. "You know, Alec's got the name though. So, let's blame him because of his political views. He's a target." Watch Daniel Baldwin's interview below. [via]</