After losing to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, many people were quick to say that the Golden State Warriors dynasty was over. The team lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, while Klay Thompson will be out with an injury until at least February of next year. Knowing they would be depleted, the team worked quickly during free agency and were able to acquire the services of D'Angelo Russell who had a career year with the Nets last season. It remains to be seen whether or not Russell will be able to keep up his success next season but for now, he's looking promising.

Russell was a more than adequate shooter last season and now he'll be playing with arguably the best shooter of all-time in Steph Curry. Russell could stand to learn a lot from Curry and recently, the two were in the gym to get some practice in.

While Russell didn't post any video from the session, he did reassure Warriors fans that he "got better today" which is obviously a hopeful sign. The Warriors aren't projected to go back to the Finals this season but if Russell can get back to the same form as last season, they will certainly be a tough opponent for any team in the league.

If they can get some chemistry going before the season starts, that can only be a good thing.