Last night was a bad one for the NBA as one of the league's most exciting rookies suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Of course, we are talking about LaMelo Ball who was leading the charge to win the coveted rookie of the year award. Ball is one of those players who is constantly making big plays and displaying flashy moves, but unfortunately, we won't be seeing him again until next season.

Most fans were extremely sad about this news although some used it to push their agenda. One of those people was none other than D'Angelo Russell who immediately took to Twitter and made a case for Anthony Edwards as the rookie of the year, all while using the yawning emoji, almost as if he couldn't care less about Melo's injury.

This reaction immediately ignited some heft reactions on social media as most fans took this as a sign of blatant disrespect towards Melo. Sometimes, you just have to read the room and it's clear that Russell wasn't exactly doing that here. He has yet to delete the tweet, which just goes to show that he loves the controversy.

As for Melo, hopefully, he can get well soon as the league is much more fun with him in it.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images