D'Angelo Russell made waves this past summer when he joined the Golden State Warriors after a sign and trade for Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. Russell had an incredible season with the Nets and found himself earning praise from players around the league. The former Laker is finally coming into his own as a shooter and the Warriors have enjoyed his presence even if it hasn't resulted in wins.

According to The Athletic, Russell has been a trade target for a while now and it appears as though the Minnesota Timberwolves are all in on trying to acquire his services. The Warriors appeared to be interested in dealing Russell at the start of the season but with Steph Curry injured, it appears as though they would rather keep him.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"New team president Gersson Rosas and the rest of his front office have been actively pursuing deals on a number of fronts to try to remake the roster to better fit their vision for the team moving forward, league sources told The Athletic. That includes intensifying their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell. Discussions have yielded no traction to this point, league sources said. So far, Golden State has been inclined to keep Russell."

It was rumored that Russell was interested in Minnesota this offseason so these recent trade talks shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Stay tuned for trade coverage as we will be sure to bring you the latest.