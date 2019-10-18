D'Angelo Russell will start another new chapter in his NBA career this season as he joins forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as part of the Golden State Warriors.

The 23-year old point guard has expressed how excited he is to play alongside those established champions, but that hasn't stopped him from dreaming about forming his own super team with his longtime friends Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns.

During a recent shoot for Slam Magazine's latest issue, which includes Russell, Booker and Towns on the cover, D-Lo made it clear that he wants to team up with the former Kentucky Wildcats one day.

"We gotta do this again, when we're all on the same team," Russell said toward the end of the shoot. "Nah, don't cut [the cameras]. Y'all got it on footage. When we're all on the same team -- I ain't gonna tell you which team because I don't know -- we're gonna do this again."

Towns and Russell went No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2015 NBA Draft, while Booker fell to the Suns at No. 13. Russell inked a four-year $117M deal with the Warriors this offseason that will keep him under contract until 2022-23, while both Book and KAT have five years remaining on their current deals.

Talk of them forming a Big 3 is surely in violation of the NBA's anti-tampering rules, but the league has not yet commented on D-Lo's dream scenario. You can check out the full video from the Slam cover shoot below.