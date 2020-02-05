Of all the names being thrown around throughout the NBA trade deadline cycle, D'Angelo Russell is one of the players we have heard the most about. Ever since joining the Golden State Warriors, it was believed he would be a rental to replace Klay Thompson for a little while. Over the past couple of weeks, it has become apparent that various teams are trying to get him, including the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, yet another team is throwing their hat into the ring, this time, the New York Knicks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have been pursuing Russell and have even proposed some trade packages. So far, the Warriors have denied all of them as the Knicks aren't close to matching their demands.

Realistically, the Knicks don't have very much to offer the Warriors when it comes to roster players. The Warriors will be fine when Steph Curry and Thompson get back so there is no point in trying to look for quick replacements. Meanwhile, the Knicks are rebuilding for their future and can't afford to give up first-round picks for Russell, who isn't a proven franchise player.

Stay tuned for updates on the trade deadline as we will be sure to bring them to you.