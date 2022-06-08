This year's NBA offseason could see a ton of movement. From free agency to the trade market, there are a lot of players who could be moved around. There are teams who are looking to improve while others simply want to offload their stars so that they can begin a rebuild instead of just middling around the pack.

One name that has been brought up quite a bit as of late is none other than D'Angelo Russell. After a solid year with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2018-19, Russell simply hasn't been able to replicate that success with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-Wolves want to upgrade and Russell is seen as a bargaining piece to help make that happen.

David Berding/Getty Images

Throughout the last few weeks, there have been rumors and reports that the Washington Wizards would be in play for Russell. They need a point guard to pair with Bradley Beal and the thought was that Russell would be the guy for them. According to reporter Darren Wolfson, however, it is now being said that there is no chance the Wizards pick up Russell as they are just not interested. Instead, they are looking to go elsewhere.

As for the T-Wolves and Russell, there is a chance they keep the young point guard. For now though, Russell remains an interesting piece that could very well be of interest to some contenders.

David Berding/Getty Images

