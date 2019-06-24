D'Angelo Russell had a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets this year and is looking to sign a pretty hefty contract in the offseason. Regardless of how you feel about his snitching ways, there is no denying that he is an exceptional talent with a ton of potential moving forward in his career. Having said that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Russell is now making appearances at youth basketball camps. What is surprising though, is the savage ways in which he humiliated some of the kids over the weekend.

In this recent Twitter video, Russell can be seen going one-on-one against these kids and crossing them out to the point they fall over. Russell then goes on to put the ball in the basket and even hangs in the rim for a few seconds. There is a second clip from another camp where he shoots a three over a kid who just couldn't keep up defensively.

Both instances demonstrate just how little regard for human life Russell has. We always knew he had no regard for other men's relationships, but the way he treated these kids is just egregious.

While the treatment is harsh, now these kids will go the rest of their lives determined to play great defense which is definitely a positive.