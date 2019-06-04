D'Angelo Russell had a breakout season this year with the Brooklyn Nets, and he's now set to cash in with a max contract that would pay him $27 million per season. The 23-year old point guard will be a restricted free agent this Summer, meaning the Nets will have the ability to match any offer sheet he signs.

That said, the Nets are also in the running for All Stars such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which would impact their ability to re-sign Russell. With that in mind, Shams Charania reports that the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz are all expected to make a push for Russell this summer.

In regards to the loaded free agency class and how it will effect Russell's future, he tells the New York Post's Brian Lewis:

"It's more of just the waiting game as far as chess moves have to be made. There's a lot of big fish out there that have to find their destinations so I think I'll [fall in line after that]. "There are a lot of fish out there that need to find destinations. So whenever that time comes then I have decisions to make on my own, I think I'll be well ready for it."

Russell earned All Star honors for the first time last season, averaging career-highs across the board with 21.1 points, 7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.