D'Angelo Connected With Redman & Method Man On "Left & Right"

Some hip-hop heads are simple in nature -- they see the words "ft. Method Man and Redman," and proceed to immediately click. Rightfully so, given the chemistry exhibited by the Blackout collaborators for decades now. In fact, the pair of legendary emcees played a welcome supporting role on D'Angelo's Voodoo, a classic album that officially dropped twenty-one years ago to this day. Still regarded as one of the greatest r&b albums of all time, it feels appropriate to highlight "Left & Right," one of the project's hardest cuts.

Originally released as the album's second single, "Left & Right" kicks off with a filthy verse from Reggie Noble, who brings no shortage of feral energy to the funky guitar lick. "My flow's remarkable, Doc walk like Caine from Kung Fu 'round the globe," he raps, passing the mic to his partner who makes sure to ask all of the important questions. "Who got the biggest ass in the house?" inquires Meth, before landing on "Young miss, fillet-of-fish, saltwater trout / Pretty young thing, got a tongue ring and dirty mouth."

Given that this is Voodoo we're talking about, it goes without saying that D'Angelo holds it down with a sensual melody. "Rub your back and fulfill your needs, so why don't we just get undressed," he sings, his voice elevated into a falsetto. "Feel the tender touch of your caress." Still as bouncy as it was upon its release all those years ago, be sure to give "Left & Right" a spin and marvel at how nicely Voodoo has aged.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Come 1-5-1, straight indo, the spot

I fuck brown sugar behind the fiberglass window

It's Doc not guns don't sling weight

The only thing I sling is condoms for spring break