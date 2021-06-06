Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted a star-studded birthday bash for Quality Control's CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday (June 2) night. The colossal event was attended by Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City Girls, Jayda Cheaves, and more, the latter of which began trending on Twitter for their stunning looks for the bash.

Yung Miami of City Girls fame particularly sparked buzz after she and Diddy posed for a photo holding hands. According to sources at the massive function, the party turned serious for a second after a dancer caught on fire. Page Six reports that according to a source, a dancer at the event got too close to a candle and was ignited.



“There were dancers on tables wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle!" explained the source. “Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished,” the source added, noting her highly flammable costume was completely destroyed.

The source finished, “I was trying to get video, but I couldn’t act quick enough, that’s how quickly it was put out. I just got the smoke after.”

Luckily for the dancer and the party's attendees, the situation was quickly resolved. According to other guests at the luxurious affair, they were greeted by a live tiger in a cage when they entered the Fox Theatre. Additionally, despite holding hands with Yung Miami in a viral photo, the rap mogul allegedly arrived with a mystery woman with who he danced throughout the night.

On the mic, he described Pee as “one of the realest [people]” he’s ever met in Atlanta. “I’m proud of him. What he’s been able to do. What he’s been able to accomplish. What he stands for,” he said. The City Girls also performed for guest attendees.



