Dance innovating legend Adolfo ‘Shabba-Doo’ Quinones has died, his Original Lockers co-founder, Toni Basil, announced on Twitter, Wednesday. He was 65-years-old.

“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones,” she announced. “In this difficult time, we are requesting privacy.”

Quinones was known for his roles in the 1984 films Breakin’ and its sequel Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo.

The pop-locking legend's death comes just one day after posting on Instagram he tested negative for COVID-19 and was already feeling better: “Good news y’all! I’m feeling all better,” Quinones wrote. “I’m just a wee bit sluggish from my cold, but the good news is I’m Covid 19 negative! Woo hoo!!!... Thank you to everyone for your kind, sweet, and loving get well wishes and thoughts."

He led tour dancers and choreographed for artists including Luther Vandross, Madonna, Lionel Richie, and Three Six Mafia. Shabba Doo famously choreographed and appeared in Richie's music video for his hit "All Night Long." He also frequently appeared on the musical variety television program Soul Train.

Quinones has been married twice, to Gwendolyn Powell and later to Lela Rochon. He is survived by two children.

