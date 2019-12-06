Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement in 2020 and fans are excited to see what he's going to do. There are a ton of different fighters he could go up against although no one knows for sure what he's going to try and do. There have been rumblings of his desire to battle someone from the UFC and according to Dana White, this could be a real possibility.

During a recent appearance on the Jim Rome Show, White spoke about a deal he made with Mayweather to hold a huge UFC-related event sometime in 2020. As White explained, the deal was made while sitting courtside at a basketball game although there are still a ton of details to iron out.

“It’s true. We sat at the Clippers game,” White said. “We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper. If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November (of 2020).”

A few weeks ago, Floyd teased his deal with White and fans are already anticipating a blockbuster match. Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the names that were brought up although for now, no one knows for sure what's about to happen.