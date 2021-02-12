Just a few weekends ago, Conor McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirier in what turned out to be a crushing knockout. The rematch was expected to go Conor's way but in the end, Poirier was the stronger fighter and fans are interested in what both men will be doing next. It seems like they are both hoping to fight each other again in a trilogy bout although it remains to be seen if that will take place anytime soon.

While speaking to BT Sport, Dana White was asked about the prospect of a Poirier Vs. McGregor trilogy bout and as it stands, he is quite receptive about it all.

“When you’ve got two guys who want the trilogy as bad as those two do, you make it happen!” White said. For now, White has quite a bit on his plate as UFC 258 goes down this weekend. In a month from now, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will be going at it, which will then be followed up Jon Jones' return to the octagon.

At this point, there is a lot to be excited about as a UFC fan, and a Conor-Poirier Trilogy fight would only be the cherry on top. Let us know in the comments below if you want to see these two fight against each other again.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images