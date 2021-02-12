Jon Jones has consistently been one of the most popular fighters in the entire UFC, and in the eyes of many, he is the greatest to ever participate in the sport. Moving forward, Jones will be exclusively fighting in the heavyweight division, and fans have been waiting on who he will get to battle next. There has been a ton of hype surrounding his next battle, and recently, Dana White divulged some information that will get supporters hyped.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, White confirmed that Jones will be fighting against the winner of the Stipe Miocic Vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight title bout, which is set to take place at UFC 260. Jones has been eyeing these two, and White wants to make it happen by the summer.

As for the future of Khabib Nurmagomedov, White isn't so sure what's going to happen.

"Yeah, he's in Vegas. We're gonna go to dinner soon and talk. We'll get together for the last time -- well for the last time maybe as a UFC fighter or not as a UFC fighter," White said. The UFC boss also touched on the potential for a Georges St-Pierre comeback, noting that the UFC legend is not training right now, and we shouldn't expect him back in the Octagon, anytime soon.

While this St-Pierre news is disappointing, there is still a lot to look forward to if you are a fan of the UFC. The return of Jones is certainly enticing, and we're sure whomever he fights will lead to an entertaining spectacle.

