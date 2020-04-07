With the Coronavirus running rampant across the globe, it is becoming increasingly apparent that sports aren't coming back for a long time. However, if you're Dana White of the UFC, a pandemic doesn't matter. White has been adamant that fights will still go on and has plans for UFC 249 to carry on as normal on Saturday, April 18th. While the show will still go on, White has been open about not knowing where the fight will take place.

During a recent interview with TMZ, White admitted that he has been looking into purchasing a private island and that he would be flying fighters in privately. In fact, his plan is to have fights every single week. Since many countries are shutting down, a private island would help White bypass all of the bureaucracy that a country would hit him with.

It remains to be seen if this plan will ever come to fruition but White seems confident that this is going to become a reality, sooner rather than later. The UFC has always done things differently and a private island would be no exception.

With the lack of sports content on TV right now, these UFC fights would be a welcomed diversion. If White can secure that island, we guarantee we will be watching with a curious eye.

