Dana White has been in control of the UFC for a very long time, and at this point, it is impossible to think of the fighting league without him at the helm. For now, there is no real fear that he will retire or step down anytime soon, however, former fighters like Daniel Cormier have expressed interest in one day leading the charge of the MMA conglomerate.

Recently, White was interviewed for Barstool Sports, and during the conversation, White was asked about a potential replacement. As White explained, he has thought about who the replacement would be, however, it is someone who is unknown to the public. When it comes to Cormier, White simply doesn't think he is qualified for that role just yet.

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

“There’s a formula to what we do and why we’ve been successful. And there is a guy, there’s one guy,” White said. “There are certain things that I do he wouldn’t be able to do, but the important things that get done over there is what really matters. And this guy could absolutely, positively do it. Nobody would even know who the fuck he is. Daniel Cormier couldn’t do it. I love Daniel, but Daniel couldn’t do it."

For now, White will remain in charge, for better or for worse. We're sure somewhere out there, Jake Paul is falling to his knees in agony over this news.