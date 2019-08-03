In a recently-aired interview posted on the UFC's YouTube channel, Dana White declared his intentions to cut ties with Cris "Cyborg" Justino, and not match any further offers from competing interests in the MMA world. White's decision appears to be a response to Cyborg demanding a public apology from the UFC president on Ariel Helwani's ESPN program.

It's no secret, White and Cyborg haven't enjoyed the best of relationships during her tenure in the company. Cyborg contends that White's "bullying" tarnished her personal brand. On the record, White had shown very little interest in broadening the women's divisions before Ronda Rousey blazed her own trail within the company.

"I'm going to release her from her contract and I will not match any offers [she receives]," White says in the video. "She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other promotions and fight these easy fights she wants. Done. Done deal. I will literally, today, have my lawyer draft a letter to [Justino's team saying] that she is free and clear."

Cris "Cyborg" Justino's most recent came at the expense of a fearsome Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 last week. It's hard to argue with Justino's talking point. In year's past, a misogynistic Dana White compared her physical appearance to that of Wanderlei Silva, a popular (male) fighter who last fought in Bellator last year.

