This season has been filled with mixed emotions for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team is playing some phenomenal football right now, however, a ton of off-the-field issues have clouded the team. It all started with the resignation of Jon Gruden which was then followed up by the arrest of Henry Ruggs III who killed a woman and her dog in a car accident. It's been a lot to deal with, some are saying that Vegas is the reason for all of the issues going on right now.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Las Vegas resident Dana White and asked him if Sin City truly is the problem. While White did not that Las Vegas can be filled with temptation, there is no reason to believe these incidents wouldn't have happened somewhere else.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"People are going to make mistakes and bad things happen every day, no matter what city you're in," White explained. "Listen, Vegas is a tough city and so is L.A. Go spend a weekend in L.A. It's the same thing. It is what it is."

Regardless, the events of the last week have been truly unfortunate, and our thoughts go out to the victim involved in the crash. Now, Ruggs is facing up to 46 years in prison as he has been hit with five charges.

[Via]