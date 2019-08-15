Conor McGregor has been a controversial man in the world of mixed martial arts for a long time now and today, his actions got himself into trouble, once again, as he was caught on camera hitting an elderly man at a pub. In the video which can be viewed below, McGregor is clearly seen taking a swing at the man after pouring some shots of whiskey. It's a truly bizarre video and fans are trying to make sense of exactly what happened and why McGregor would snap in such a way.

Today, UFC President Dana White spoke to TMZ about the whole ordeal and gave his thoughts on what happened. It doesn't seem like McGregor will have to face any discipline although White would like to see the Irish fighter exercise a bit more caution moving forward.

"You're talking about a pub in Ireland. Know how many guys get punched in the face every day in a pub in Ireland? Yeah, a lot. But, this is a high-profile guy" White said "The bottom line is when you're not a regular guy, you're a high-profile guy, and you're a professional fighter, you can't do it. That you can't do. When you're Conor McGregor, you can't do it."

Police are in the midst of an investigation although no one has been arrested at this point.