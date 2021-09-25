Yesterday was a bad one for Jon Jones as he was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. At the time of the report, Jones was still in jail, and the full scope of the story had yet to be determined. There is still a lot that is unknown about this arrest, although that didn't stop UFC President Dana White from sounding off.

In a story from ESPN, White offered some harsh words on Jones as he noted that the fighter has been battling demons for quite some time, and that he can barely control them. White seemed annoyed at what went down, especially since Jones was in Vegas so that he could be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

"It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas, for any reason," White said "This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again. It's not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it's almost expected. We can't even get him to Las Vegas for less than 12 hours and induct him into the Hall of Fame. It's a problem. This guy's got a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons."

In the midst of all of this, Jones has been trying to get bigger for the heavyweight division, although now, his UFC career will be on hold until these legal issues get sorted out. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you the latest updates on this story.

