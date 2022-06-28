Five years ago, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather decided to meet in the boxing ring for what was a very interesting match. While it wasn't the most entertaining fight of all time, there was certainly some morbid curiosity in terms of how Conor would handle a new discipline of fighting.

As expected, Mayweather won the match although it took him until the 10th round to put McGregor away. Since that time, these two have been going back and forth over a rematch, although it is mostly Conor who is interested. Mayweather has been looking at a multitude of other opportunities, and there is no doubt that this has frustrated the MMA legend.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Recently, some renewed interest in a rematch was shown on McGregor's part. UFC President Dana White got to speak to TMZ Sports about this newfound interest, and as he explained, there is pretty much no chance these two ever fight against each other again. White has a pretty strong say in what his fighters do outside of the octagon, and as far as Mayweather Vs. McGregor is concerned, he has no interest in making it happen or even facilitating such an event.

This is going to be sad news for McGregor, however, it is probably for the best. He is trying to make a UFC comeback and boxing would simply derail that right now.

Let us know if you want to see a Mayweather Vs. McGregor rematch, in the comments below.

