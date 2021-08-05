Khabib Nurmagodemov is one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC, and if you were to ask most fans, he would make it into their top five. After a huge win against Justin Gaethje, Khabib decided to enter retirement as he no longer wanted to fight without his father by his side. It was an emotional decision and one that saddened UFC fans who were hoping to see just a bit more from him before the end of his historic run.

Over the last few months, fans and reporters have been badgering UFC President Dana White about Khabib and whether or not we will ever see him back in the Octagon. On numerous occasions, White has said it won't happen, and recently during an interview with TMZ, White reiterated that reality.

"I’ve abandoned all hope, so you should too. [Khabib's] done. Believe me, I threw the kitchen sink at this kid, tried to get him to stick around and I think he’s done," White said. "I think he’s sliding into this coach’s role. You know, he went undefeated in his career and retired undefeated, and now he’s undefeated as a coach too. So, the guy has had nothing but success, he continues to be successful, and I think he’s moving on to that next chapter of his life."

If you are a big fan of Khabib, this news is going to be just a tad disheartening although you can't blame the man for wanting to enjoy the finer things in life. Fighting can be a rough gig and when you've accomplished it all, there is no point putting your body at further risk. Hopefully, Khabib is able to find peace during this transitioning period in his life.

