In just over a month from now, Jake Paul will be fighting against Anderson Silva in what should be a very interesting boxing match. There is a huge age gap between these two guys, although Silva still has the youthful exuberance to take down someone like Jake. At this point, there is no telling who is going to win the match, however, you can guess that most MMA fans will be rooting for the likes of Anderson Silva.

As for UFC President Dana White, he is a known hater of the Paul brothers. He does not care for their role in the boxing world, and when it comes to Jake fighting former UFC combatants, White has remained unimpressed.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During an interview with TMZ, White kept that very same energy. When he was asked about the Paul and Silva fight, he made sure to let everyone know that it is something he will not be watching. "I don't care about that. I literally was saying the other day, everybody keeps asking me about Jake," White said. "This guy's not even in my sport!! I don't care."

While White might not care about the fight, there are millions of people who will. With that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of PPV numbers Paul is able to do for what should be his biggest fight yet.

