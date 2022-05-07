Tony Ferguson is currently 38 years old and there is no doubt that the fight game has weighed heavily on his body. MMA is not an easy sport to have some longevity in, although Ferguson has managed to maintain his status as a top-tier fighter. For instance, he is still the seventh ranked fighter, and he is getting himself big matches against the likes of Michael Chandler.

Ferguson will fight Chandler tonight at UFC 274 and ahead of the match, UFC President Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports about Ferguson's career. As you can see in the clip below, White believes that Ferguson still has a lot left in the tank and that even if he does lose his upcoming fight, he will still get fights in the future.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"[Tony's] still the number 7 ranked guy in the world," White said. "Still in the top 10. Still in the top 15. Still one of the most elite fighters in the world. If you look at who he's fought, he's fought everybody. So, I wouldn't say he's fighting for his UFC life."

UFC 274 is going to be a very interesting card, especially with Charles Oliveira vacating his title due to his failure to make weight. The UFC continues to give fans intriguing story lines, and Ferguson vs. Chandler is just a small piece of that puzzle.