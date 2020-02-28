President Donald Trump has already begun ramping up his campaign efforts as the general election is going to take place on November 4th of this year. In order to effectively campaign, Trump has decided to fly around the country and hold rallies in various different states. Recently, Trump was in Colorado and he had a very special guest with him. Of course, we are talking about UFC President Dana White.

TMZ recently caught up with White where they asked him about his recent trip and what it meant to him. As White explained, he was never actually supposed to speak but the President wanted him to. White also spoke about UFC fans who may jump ship knowing White is an avid Trump supporter.

"I wasn't really campaigning, he called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado "he said, 'Wanna go to Colorado?' So, I said, 'Yeah.' So, we flew over to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas," White explained before talking about the fans. "I could give a s**t. I don't give a s**t. If you don't like me because I'm friends with this guy, that's your problem, not mine."

Clearly, White is very comfortable with his political believes and truly doesn't care that people have an issue. With the election drawing near, it will be interesting to see if White does anymore campaign stops.