Dana White is one of the biggest sports moguls in the world thanks to his work with the UFC. Meanwhile, Halle Berry has proven herself to be one of the biggest UFC fans out there. Now, the two are linking up as part of the "All In Challenge" which has been sweeping the nation in light of the Coronavirus. Essentially, the "All In Challenge" is a way to raise money while also giving some lucky people an experience of a lifetime.

White and Berry recently revealed that the UFC will be taking part in the "All In Challenge" in a big way. They are putting together the "Ultimate UFC Experience" which will allow one lucky fan to get to meet Berry and hang out with her. Not to mention, the winner will also get to be inside of the UFC war room where White and his partners discuss potential fights. As White explains, the winner will get to create their own matchup which could become a real-life UFC event.

Not only is this a great initiative for passionate UFC fans, but for those who are most affected by COVID-19, as well. While one fan will get the experience of a lifetime, thousands of people will be helped out by the money that's raised through the contest.

Regardless of what you may think about the UFC, there is no denying they are doing something great here.