Mexican rapper Dan Sur says he is the âfirst rapper â¦ in human historyâ to have gold chains implanted directly onto his head. The new implants hang from his scalp similar to hair.

âThe truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,â he said in a clip posted to his TikTok account, which boasts 1.9 million followers.

The 23-year-old claims he had the surgery done back in April.

In another viral TikTok, he explains: âI have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin. This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.â

While Sur says he is the first rapper to have implants to this extent, earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert dropped $24 million on a pink diamond that was installed into his forehead.

Over the summer, a fan ripped the diamond out of Uzi's head during a performance at Rolling Loud.

âIâm feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good," Uzi recently told TMZ.

Check out Sur's new implant below.

