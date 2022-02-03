Dan Snyder is back in the headlines, and no, not for the terrible name change of the Washington Football Team--something far worse. A litany of women who previously worked with the Washington football organization spoke about the troubled owner on Capitol Hill, accusing the man of inappropriately touching them during work dinners and strange incidents of finding the women being locked in Snyder's basement at his house because "they had prostitutes over."

The accusations didn't stop there as the women also accused him of hiring women based on their appearances instead of their skillsets and the all too familiar sexual harassment from Snyder--which he has been accused of before. Ana Nunez, Tiffani Johnston, and Melanie Coburn spoke out against the Washington Commanders owner as they sought justice and change from the organization's higher-ups.

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

And although these claims are incredibly shocking, this isn't the first time that Snyder has been accused of taking advantage of women in the workplace. The NFL had previously investigated these horrid claims, resulting in a hefty ten million dollar fine for the Washington team with little to nothing else coming out of it. However, Snyder has obviously come out and denied every allegation from the Washington Commander's former employees and claims that the Commanders have been doing them to correct the workplace environment over the past 18 months.

Be sure to stick with HNHH throughout the coming months, as we are sure this story is far from over.

[via]