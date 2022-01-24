Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams squeaked out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after blowing a 27-3 lead. The Rams gave up numerous turnovers, however, none of them were Stafford's fault. Three of the turnovers were on either Cam Akers or Cooper Kupp, while the other was a botched snap from the center. In the end, it was Stafford who helped win the team the game as he launched an incredible pass with just seconds left on the clock, to put the Rams in field goal range.

Today was a magnificent day for ESPN's Dan Orlovsky who got to play with Stafford in Detroit. Orlovsky has always said that Stafford is a phenomenal quarterback who just needed to have a good team around him. Today on First Take, Orlovsky made sure to say "I told you so," specifically to Stephen A. Smith, who was not in a good mood, whatsoever.

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

"I was with Matthew for a couple of years and I would watch this dude show up to work every single day," Orlovsky said. "I would have writers in Detroit come to tell me 'Matthew Stafford's not good enough.' I would be sitting there like 'you're out of your mind.' I'd be walking around town and fans would come up to me saying 'all dude is is a stat padder.' I'd be like 'dude, this dude is great.'"

Smith just looked at Orlovsky in disgust the whole time, however, you can't help but feel like Orlovsky was right all along. Stafford has always been a good QB with a bad team. Now that he is on a well-constructed roster, he is just a game away from his first-career Super Bowl. Needless to say, the Rams won the trade.

Now, Stafford and the Rams will go on to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments down below.